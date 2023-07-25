The 10 U.S. places with the shortest average marriages—Texas is No. 3

The divorce rate has been slowly declining for the last 20 years, according to CNBC analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For every 10 couples who got married in 2000, there were about five marriages that ended in divorce or annulment that year. In 2021, there were only four divorces for every 10 marriages in the U.S. — a drop of about 20%.

Not all states report annual data to the CDC. In 2021, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota and New Mexico did not report divorces, and in 2000, California, Indiana, Louisiana and Oklahoma did not report divorces.

Of the states that did report marriage data, different parts of the country are seeing different trends, according to USAFacts, which analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data. The data suggests that marriages are shorter in western states than in Midwestern or eastern ones.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

States with the longest marriages tend to be in the Midwest or are more northern.

People in Utah get married the youngest, the median age being 25.8 years. Those in Washington, D.C. get married the latest, the median age being 31.95, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Washington, D.C. residents are also least likely to be married: only 44.66% of the population has tied the knot.

New York comes in second for least amount of married people, with 66.29% of the population married. The state where the biggest portion of the population is married is Idaho, with 72.6% of people being hitched.

The 10 places in the U.S. with the shortest marriages

1. Washington, D.C.

Median duration of marriage: 10.5 years

10.5 years Median age of first marriage: 31.95

2. Alaska

Median duration of marriage: 16.8 years

16.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28

3. Texas

Median duration of marriage: 17.6 years

17.6 years Median age of first marriage: 28.45

4. Nevada

Median duration of marriage: 17.7 years

17.7 years Median age of first marriage: 30.45

5. Utah

Median duration of marriage: 18 years

18 years Median age of first marriage: 25.8

6. Colorado

Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years

18.2 years Median age of first marriage: 29.55

7. Oklahoma

Median duration of marriage: 18.2 years

18.2 years Median age of first marriage: 27.4

8. Washington

Median duration of marriage: 18.3 years

18.3 years Median age of first marriage: 28.8

9. Idaho

Median duration of marriage: 18.6 years

18.6 years Median age of first marriage: 26.8

10. Georgia

Median duration of marriage: 18.8 years

18.8 years Median age of first marriage: 29.2

The 10 U.S. states with the longest marriages

1. New Hampshire

Median duration of marriage: 21.5 years

21.5 years Median age of first marriage: 30.1

2. Maine

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28.8

3. Pennsylvania

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 30

4. South Dakota

Median duration of marriage: 21.8 years

21.8 years Median age of first marriage: 28.65

5. Iowa

Median duration of marriage: 22 years

22 years Median age of first marriage: 28.45

6. Michigan

Median duration of marriage: 22 years

22 years Median age of first marriage: 29.45

7. Montana

Median duration of marriage: 22.1 years

22.1 years Median age of first marriage: 28.95

8. Vermont

Median duration of marriage: 22.4 years

22.4 years Median age of first marriage: 30.6

9. Wisconsin

Median duration of marriage: 22.5 years

22.5 years Median age of first marriage: 29.55

10. West Virginia

Median duration of marriage: 22.6 years

22.6 years Median age of first marriage: 29.2

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Take your business to the next level: Register for CNBC's free Small Business Playbook virtual event on August 2 at 1 p.m. ET to learn from premier experts and entrepreneurs how you can beat inflation, hire top talent and get access to capital.