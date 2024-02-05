Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

The 2024 Just 100 rankings

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

Artemisdiana | Istock | Getty Images

Just Capital's annual list ranks companies on issues the American public says in polling are the most important in demonstrating that the stock market is doing right by all stakeholders.

The JUST 100 evaluates Russell 1000 companies across 20 core issues, 236 underlying data points, and five stakeholders: workers, communities, shareholders & governance, customers, and the environment. According to Just Capital, on average, the top-performing companies across all industries pay higher wages, create more jobs, provide more career advancement opportunities and better benefits, have greater gender and racial diversity, set stricter carbon goals, and have competitive equity performance versus Russell 1000 peers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us