The best job-search advice this career expert of 15 years has heard: ‘You can even the playing field’

Jasmine Escalera has seen her fair share of career advice, both good and bad, on social media over the years.

But one thing she says platforms like TikTok do well is sharing videos and tips of how to network effectively.

"Human connections are what could potentially move your job search forward way faster than, for example, something like rage-applying," Escalera, a Miami-based career coach with 15 years of experience, tells CNBC Make It.

"Focus on the advice that's more about how to build a professional network that's healthy and supportive," she says.

Even within the many videos of how to network, Escalera says one tip resonates with her most: "The best advice that I've ever seen out there is, during your networking conversations, to make sure you're asking about salary ranges."

There are a number of ways to delicately bring up salary during a networking chat, she says. Instead of asking people how much money they make, keep the conversation focused on the position you're looking for. Try asking, "Do you have any information and advice on the salary range you normally see in X position?"

It's worth practicing to get comfortable discussing money with your professional connections. "We know there's a gender gap," Escalera says. "Women aren't being paid the same for the same jobs as men. But the problem can also lie in the fact that you don't have the facts about what the industry is actually paying."

Online salary databases are a good place to start, but they often cast a wide range that may not be specific to your experience level, location, industry, desired company or specific set of qualifications, Escalera says.

"You can get that information and knowledge through networking," she adds, "and you can even the playing field."

