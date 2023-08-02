The most—and least—expensive U.S. states based on the average cost of monthly expenses

Bill pay service, doxo released its 2023 United States of Bill Pay: State by State Bill Pay Market Report this week, which breaks down comparative household bill costs across the country.

The report focused on the ten most common household bill categories:

Mortgage

Rent

Auto loan

Utilities (electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling)

Auto insurance

Cable, internet and phone

Health insurance

Mobile phone

Alarm and security

Life insurance

Doxo found that the average U.S. household spends $2,046 monthly and $24,557 annually on bills. It ranked the most and least expensive states for Americans to live in based on average spending per month on actual household bill payments.

No. 1 most expensive U.S. state based on monthly expenses: Hawaii

Hawaii residents spend $3,070 each month — 50% above the national average of $2,046 — which makes it the no. 1 most expensive U.S. state based on the cost of household bills.

The doxo report found that the average monthly bill for a mortgage in Hawaii is $2,247, while the average rent is $1,856.

In CNBC's 2022 America's Top States for Business study, Hawaii is also ranked as the most expensive state to live in based on an index of prices for a range of goods and services. Located on the island of O'ahu, Kailua is the most expensive city in the state.

M Swiet Productions | Moment | Getty Images

Top 10 most expensive U.S. states based on monthly expenses

Hawaii California New Jersey Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut New York Washington Colorado Alaska

California is the second most expensive state to live in based on the average cost of monthly expenses.

According to the doxo report, the average cost of bills in California is $2,838 per month, which is 38.7% above the national average and 40% of the average household income. The highest monthly bill for residents of California is the mortgage, which averages $2,402, and for those who rent, the average is $1,762 a month.

The city that ranked as the most expensive in California is San Ramon, located 34 miles east of San Francisco. The average monthly bill cost for San Ramon is $4,390.

According to Niche, San Ramon is in the top 10 best suburbs to raise a family in California thanks to its above-average schools and below-average violent and property crime rates.

No. 1 least expensive state based on monthly expenses: West Virginia

While the report showed that Hawaii is the most expensive state, on the other end of the spectrum — and the United States — West Virginia ranked as the least expensive state based on household bills.

The average cost of bills in West Virginia is $1,530 per month, 25.2% below the national average.

According to the doxo report, the average mortgage in the state is $879, while the average monthly rent is $785.

Located in the Appalachian region, West Virginia is most known for its rolling mountains, which earned it the nickname of the Mountain State.

Because of the state's rugged terrain, West Virginia offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking, whitewater rafting and skiing.

Denistangneyjr | E+ | Getty Images

Top 10 least expensive states based on monthly expenses

Alabama Missouri New Mexico South Dakota Indiana Kentucky Oklahoma Arkansas Mississippi West Virginia

The state that ranked as the second least expensive based on household bills is Mississippi. The average monthly bills cost in the state is $1,616, 21.1% below the national average.

The average monthly mortgage is $1,032, while the average monthly rent is $843. The most expensive city in the state is Madison, which is 13 miles north of the state capital, Jackson.

Mississippi is most known for being a leader in the agriculture and forestry industries. According to the U.S. News and World Report, the state produces much of the country's farm-raised catfish and is also a top producer of sweet potatoes, cotton and pulpwood.

