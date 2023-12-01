The No. 1 ‘desirable' trait CEOs look for in employees, says Harvard career expert: It's ‘a huge currency'

The best employees aren't always the smartest or most confident people in the room.

There's a different quality that helps high performers stand out, says Harvard Business School professor Ranjay Gulati: They're trustworthy.

"Trustworthiness is the most desirable trait CEOs tell me they look for in their employees," he explains. "Trust is a huge currency in organization, it's the quality on which all professional relationships are built and how they thrive."

You might instinctively understand what trust is, but two types are crucial in the workplace, according to Gulati: character-based trust, and competency-based trust.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The first is, 'I trust your character in terms of you're going to do what you say,' and the other one is, 'I trust that you have the skills to get things done," he says.

Many workers make the mistake of focusing on competency-based trust — proving to their boss that they can meet the basic requirements of the job — and neglect character-based trust, even though you need both to progress in your career, Gulati adds.

Why trust matters at work

Both bosses and employees benefit when there is a sense of trust in the workplace.

Not only can it set a good precedent within a team — helping employees collaborate and communicate better — but it can also foster strong professional relationships.

"When you can elicit trust from others, you can be a valuable resource in the organization," says Gulati, as it enables you to have a greater influence on others.

That's because trustworthy employees "know how to work the bureaucracy," he adds, as you connect with people who are willing to share valuable intel or resources and help you get things done faster.

How to build trust with your co-workers and boss

Trust is built slowly over time — but you can start by being reliable and transparent with your co-workers.

"If you want to be trusted, you better show empathy, vulnerability, candor and transparency in your interactions with your boss and colleagues," says Gulati.

Research has shown that verbally acknowledging a co-worker's emotions can help you form deeper connections with them, as it shows you genuinely care about their well-being. For example, you can say, "You seem excited after that meeting. How are you feeling about it?"

Recognizing and celebrating a colleague's work can also boost their confidence and motivation, convincing them you're an ally, not a threat.

Meanwhile, Gulati says being vulnerable at work can look like being honest with your boss about a mistake you have made and how you intend to improve.

Ultimately, trust isn't just based on how people feel about you — it also comes from how you make people feel about themselves. "That's way more important," says Gulati. "People want to work with someone who makes them feel seen, heard and respected."

Join the CNBC Work Summit on Dec. 6 to hear from leaders and experts, including Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks, discuss how AI could transform the future of work. Register here today.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

The happiest workers ignore this common piece of career advice, says Harvard expert: 'It's very self-limiting'