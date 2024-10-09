The top 4 things smart people always do to get noticed and succeed at work—without being the loudest in the room

Have you ever looked around to see colleagues, who seem to put in half the effort, get all the recognition and attention just because they talk a lot? Maybe you thought to yourself: These people have no idea what they're talking about, but they go on and on as if they do!

The truth is, in many corporate workplaces, there tends to be an emphasis on who speaks the most. It's called the babble hypothesis. Those who talked a lot were more likely to be seen as leadership material, research has found, regardless of the quality of their ideas.

For those of us who consider ourselves more thoughtful, considerate, and introverted, this reality can be frustrating.

It's why I wrote my book, "Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons," to teach smart professionals how to succeed at work, communicate with confidence, and highlight their genius — without needing to be loudest in the room.

The most successful people know that building a career they love isn't just about how hard they work. It's about being able to focus their energy on the things that give them a return on their efforts.

Here are the top four things smart people always do to get noticed and succeed at work:

1. Stop waiting and start sharing

Sometimes you might hold yourself back from saying what's on your mind because you want to make sure you're contributing something of value.

This can stem from the high expectations you put on yourself, the need to be perfect, or the desire to have all the information before you weigh in. But what's common knowledge to you may actually be genius to someone else.

In other words, what's valuable is subjective. Don't dismiss or diminish your thoughts before you even try to contribute them in a discussion.

Adding value doesn't always mean offering a new piece of information. You can ask a profound question, validate an idea, call out assumptions, or spotlight risks. Deliver this information clearly, concisely, and directly, and people will perceive you as someone who is smart and engaged.

2. Ask for what you want

It's easy to feel like your amazing work should speak for itself. But if you want to score that big promotion, get on that coveted project, or pursue an innovative idea, you have to ask for it. Don't assume your manager will know what you're interested in.

Smart people prioritize asking for what they want, and they always do it with tact. Focus on your audience and what they care about.

For example, if your manager is driven by certain metrics, be sure to align what you're asking for to those metrics so they can see how what you want will help them with what they want.

If you know your department head is going to ask about budget, cost, and resources — because that's what they always ask about — make sure to do your prep and have a plan before they bring it up.

Smart people anticipate the needs and concerns of others when asking for what they want so they're more likely to get a yes.

3. Follow up

One of the most important things you can do to succeed at work is to get comfortable circling back with people.

For many of us, this can feel awkward because we don't want to be perceived as pushy. But the truth is, the most successful people know following up is part of the process. It's how you can ensure you stay top of mind.

To do this in a tactful way, don't just say, "Following up here..." Instead, offer a new piece of information, a fresh insight, additional research, or more data. This can make the follow-up feel new and timely, drive the conversation forward, and help you get what you need.

4. Celebrate your wins

For many of us, celebrating the wins of people we care about — like friends and family — feels natural. But when it comes to celebrating the amazing work we do, we sometimes let it fall by the wayside because we don't want to be seen as boastful, self-centered, or loud.

However, smart people know highlighting their contributions can unlock bigger opportunities at work.

To do this in a way that doesn't feel like we're bragging, talk not only about your accomplishments, but also about the lessons you learned along the way.

For example, you might say: "Thrilled to have finished ABC project with an X success rate. Here are the key takeaways from this project that I found helpful…"

You're offering insight to help other people learn from your successes — and succeed themselves. That's smart, not loud.

Jessica Chen is a global communications expert, keynote speaker, and a former Emmy-Award Winning TV journalist. Her new book "Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons" teaches smart professionals how to develop workplace confidence and build a career they love using strategic communications skills to stand out. Connect with Jessica on LinkedIn and Instagram.

