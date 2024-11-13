The trendiest gift to give this season? Travel — if you can figure out how

Forget the headphones, the fuzzy slippers and the espresso machine that cranks out a cold brew.

Globally, three out of four Gen Zs and millennials said that rather than a physical gift, they want a fun experience or trip this holiday season, according to an Amex Trendex survey.

Gift givers are listening too. Half of consumers said they plan to buy a travel experience for someone this year, according to Accenture's 18th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey published Thursday.

But giving the gift of "travel" may be easier said than done.

Chief among buyers' complaints are needing to book exact dates (34%) and lacking details needed to book on behalf of another (29%), according to Accenture's survey of more than 6,050 consumers across 10 countries.

"Complex booking processes, coupled with the sheer number of choices and decisions travelers are faced with, could lead to lost revenue," states Accenture's report.

To tell — or to surprise?

Those skittish about locking in travel dates for another person can bypass the problem by surprising the gift recipient with the idea of the trip — and leaving the planning for later.

One poster on Reddit said, "My brother & I surprised our mom with a trip to Italy for her 65th. We got her a Rick Steves Italy travel book, a travel purse and printed a little 'plane ticket.' … When she opened the gift [we] explained we would be going with her … on a date TBD but convenient for us all."

But for those who want to preserve the element of surprise, another Redditor explained how to use a simple ruse to extract available dates from the recipient — the poster's father and his wife.

Yet some caution against surprising anyone with a trip — and instead recommend planning with them and announcing later than you're paying for all, or most of, the trip.

Cards and certificates

Still too complicated? Consider buying a gift voucher from an airline, hotel, cruise line or travel agency.

Many companies sell gift cards directly from their websites, allowing buyers to choose physical or virtual cards — the latter ideal for last-minute shoppers — that the recipient can redeem at a later date.

American Airlines lets buyers purchase multiple cards to be mailed to different addresses. Delta Air Lines allows buyers to personalize gift cards with photos and is shipping gift cards for free through Dec. 13.

Marriott gift cards range from $25 to $2,000, and buyers can select a date for the company to email recipients their gifts. Hilton Honors members can buy or transfer points to others, which can be redeemed for free hotel stays, rental cars or rides on Lyft.

Independent hotels brands, including Naumi and Mandarin Oriental, also sell gift cards.

Royal Caribbean sells gift cards that can be redeemed for a cruise booking, but not pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions, beverage packages and internet. However, these "will be available in the near future," according to its website.

Intrepid Travel, which specializes in sustainable tours for small groups, lets gift buyers purchase specific tours for another person. Road Scholar, a U.S. not-for-profit that plans educational trips for older travelers, sells gift certificates, starting from $50.

Other websites offer gift cards that aren't tied to specific brands, but reviews are mixed on some of those companies.

With any voucher or gift certificate, buyers should check the fine print for restrictions. For example, Finnair gift cards expire in one year, while Airbnb gift cards aren't available in every region.

Buying an 'experience'

Rather than offsetting costs of a trip, buying a travel "experience" is a way to upgrade someone's vacation plans — while tapping into a key trend in travel today.

If you're buying for someone who has already scheduled a trip in 2025, ask where they are staying and look at the hotel's website. Como Hotels and Resorts sells "gift experiences" in seven countries, from night snorkeling in the Maldives ($128) to truffle hunting in Tuscany ($324).

The luxury Four Seasons hotel brand also sells gift cards that can be redeemed for spa treatments, meals and experiences, such as golfing in Costa Rica or chocolate-tasting in Istanbul — and you don't need to be a guest of the hotel to redeem it.

Sleuthing for travel dates and a hotel name can open opportunities to work directly with the hotel too, to schedule airport transfers, a special dinner or to have a bottle of Champagne delivered to the room.

Travelers headed to Hawaii over Spring Break may not spring for a helicopter tour, but these can be purchased on their behalf on websites like Viator and Klook.

For those with no plans, an experience closer to home may be a better option.

A cousin studying in Paris may enjoy a macaron-making class, and a nephew who just started college may enjoy a haunted pub crawl in Austin, Texas.

As for grandparents who may want to choose their own adventure, the website GetYourGuide sells gift cards for more than 60,000 tours and attractions worldwide.

"They're aren't any restrictions," the company's website reads. "Just select an amount and let the giftee pick their perfect experience."