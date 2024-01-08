These 10 airports had the best on-time performance in 2023—5 of them are in the U.S.

Air travel data firm Cirium reviewed on-time performance for airlines and airports across the globe to determine which were the most punctual in 2023. Of the top 10 airports in the report's final ranking, five of them are in the United States.

To determine the ranking, Cirium specifically looked at whether or not flights departed airports within 15 minutes of scheduled departure.



All of the top-ranking airports saw over 75% of flights depart on time last year, according to the study.

The U.S. airports in the top 10 include Salt Lake City International, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport,

No. 1 most punctual airport in the world: Minneapolis-St. Paul International

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is the No.1 global airport for on-time performance.

The airport had 84.44% of flights depart on time in 2023 and operated a total of 289,817 flights last year, according to the report.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images | Star Tribune | Getty Images

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport regularly ranks as one of the best airports in the world, partly due to its modern facilities, which were significantly renovated in 2021.

The Minnesota airport also serves as a major hub for Delta Airlines.

It is also one of the most expensive airports to fly out of, according to SmartAsset.

Top 10 most punctual airports in the world

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) El Dorado International Airport (BOG) Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Hamad International Airport (DOH) Haneda Airport (HND)

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in India is the No. 2 airport in the world for punctuality, with 84.42% on-time departures and 168,426 flights last year.

Noah Seelam | Afp | Getty Images

The Indian airport didn't rank in the top 10 in 2022, but made it to No. 2 this year thanks to "pretty phenomenal" investments, Mike Malik, Cirium's chief marketing officer, told CNBC.

In 2015, it became the first airport in India to launch paperless boarding for domestic flights and in 2020, it launched international e-boarding.

