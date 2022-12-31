These 4 Behaviors Will Raise ‘Red Flags' on a First Date, According to Tinder and Hinge Users. Here's How to Avoid Them

If you've been swiping on the dating apps recently, you've probably noticed that the bios of your potential matches are littered with the red flag emoji – this year it was one of the most frequently used emoji in Tinder bios, according to the app's data.

Some red flags are pretty specific to the person (think: "don't love dogs!") but others are commonly held.

And all of them can thwart your attempt at a long-term partnership — something many singles expressed wanting this year — before it even begins.

In 2022, 50% of singles said they would've been happier over the last year if they'd been in a relationship. In 2021, 35% had the same response.

Here are four red flags that might cost you a potential match, according to dating app data.

Getting drunk on a first date

Three-in-four singles don't want to get drinks on a first date, according to Hinge's data.

Of those surveyed, 45% said they prefer sober dates because they are prioritizing their mental health and 55% said it helps them get to know the other person better.

What should you do instead?

Well, 17% of daters on the app would rather meet for coffee. About 11% would rather see a show or go to a museum and 14% would rather go for a walk.

Being 'too into' Instagram

Those who are "too into" Instagram or Snapchat come off as self absorbed, according to Hinge users.

That's why 74% of said don't want to date someone who is constantly using social networking apps.

While on a date, it's probably best to keep the phone face down.

Not knowing about politics or social issues

Being in the know about social and political issues is a huge plus for daters, according to Tinder data.

A whopping 75% of singles were looking for a match who respected or were invested in social issues.

And almost half, 47%, of singles said that finding out the person they are dating is a non-voter is a "deal breaker."

This doesn't mean your views have to totally align with those of a potential partner. Only 24% of users said they want to date someone who thinks exactly as they do and 46% said they would date someone who has different political views.

Bringing up trauma

A vast majority, 93%, of Hinge users prefer to date someone who is emotionally vulnerable, according to the app's data. They care more about this than height or income.

But, there is a right way to open up and a wrong way.

The right way is to tell stories that demonstrate your goals and values. Perhaps after a few dates you can get into relationships history, too.

The wrong way is to bring up deep-rooted trauma too early.

Be authentic, but don't overshare.

