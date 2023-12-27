These are Barack Obama's top 15 book recommendations of 2023

Barack Obama's year-end list of book recommendations is here.

The former president this week continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite reads of the year.

The list of 15 titles — 11 new and four carried over from his summer recommendations — features various genres, including fiction, history and memoir.

"If you're looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try," Obama wrote. "And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library."

Of course, there's also a third way to check out Obama's recommendations: audiobook.

Subscribers to the Spotify streaming service have access to all but three of the titles on the list for no additional cost to their $14.99 monthly charge.

The three titles that aren't included with a Spotify Premium subscription are the following:

"King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig

"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese

"This Other Eden" by Paul Harding

Here are Obama's favorite books from 2023 that can be listened to for free on Spotify.

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store"

By: James McBride

Length: 12 hours, 21 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The MANIAC"

By: Benjamin Labatut

Length: 9 hours, 51 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Poverty, by America"

By: Matthew Desmond

Length: 5 hours, 40 minutes

Listen to it here.

"How to Say Babylon: A Memoir"

By: Safiya Sinclair

Length: 16 hours, 46 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Wager"

By: David Grann

Length: 8 hours, 28 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Chip War"

By: Chris Miller

Length: 12 hours, 38 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Vaster Wilds"

By: Lauren Groff

Length: 7 hours, 5 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Humanly Possible"

By: Sarah Bakewell

Length: 14 hours, 27 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Best Minds"

By: Jonathan Rosen

Length: 16 hours, 44 minutes

Listen to it here.

"All the Sinners Bleed"

By: S.A. Cosby

Length: 13 hours, 5 minutes

Listen to it here.

"The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory"

By: Tim Alberta

Length: 18 hours, 15 minutes

Listen to it here.

"Some People Need Killing"

By: Corey Wilson

Length: 11 hours, 25 minutes

Listen to it here.

