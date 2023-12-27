These are Barack Obama's top 15 book recommendations of 2023

Barack Obama's year-end list of book recommendations is here.
The former president this week continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite reads of the year.
The list of 15 titles — 11 new and four carried over from his summer recommendations — features various genres, including fiction, history and memoir.
"If you're looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try," Obama wrote. "And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library."
Of course, there's also a third way to check out Obama's recommendations: audiobook.
Subscribers to the Spotify streaming service have access to all but three of the titles on the list for no additional cost to their $14.99 monthly charge.
The three titles that aren't included with a Spotify Premium subscription are the following:
- "King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig
- "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese
- "This Other Eden" by Paul Harding
Here are Obama's favorite books from 2023 that can be listened to for free on Spotify.
"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store"
By: James McBride
Length: 12 hours, 21 minutes
"The MANIAC"
By: Benjamin Labatut
Length: 9 hours, 51 minutes
"Poverty, by America"
By: Matthew Desmond
Length: 5 hours, 40 minutes
"How to Say Babylon: A Memoir"
By: Safiya Sinclair
Length: 16 hours, 46 minutes
"The Wager"
By: David Grann
Length: 8 hours, 28 minutes
"Chip War"
By: Chris Miller
Length: 12 hours, 38 minutes
"The Vaster Wilds"
By: Lauren Groff
Length: 7 hours, 5 minutes
"Humanly Possible"
By: Sarah Bakewell
Length: 14 hours, 27 minutes
"The Best Minds"
By: Jonathan Rosen
Length: 16 hours, 44 minutes
"All the Sinners Bleed"
By: S.A. Cosby
Length: 13 hours, 5 minutes
"The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory"
By: Tim Alberta
Length: 18 hours, 15 minutes
"Some People Need Killing"
By: Corey Wilson
Length: 11 hours, 25 minutes
