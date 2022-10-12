These Are the 10 Best Colleges in the U.S.—and There Isn't One Public School on the List

The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year and the total undergraduate enrollment.

Notably, not one public school made it into the U.S. News top 10.

No. 1 best college in the U.S.: Princeton University

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,321

2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,410

Princeton University is a private institution with a campus size of 600 acres in the suburban town of Princeton, New Jersey.

The Ivy League school offers highly-ranked graduate programs through the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Some famous alumni include U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, actress and model Brooke Shields, and former first lady and author Michelle Obama.

Top 10 colleges in the U.S. in 2022-2023

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yale University, Stanford University and Harvard University (tie) -- -- University of Chicago University of Pennsylvania and John Hopkins University (tie) -- California Institute of Technology Northwestern University and Duke University (tie)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) placed second on the list. The private school was founded in 1861 and has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,638.

Located outside of Boston in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MIT focuses on scientific and technological research and is divided into five schools.

MIT is considered to have strong programs in economics, psychology, biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, and mathematics.

Stanford University, Yale University and Harvard University all tied for the third spot on the list.

Yale University, which is located in New Haven, Connecticut, was founded in 1701.

The university is made up of the College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and 13 professional schools and known for its drama and music programs.

Noteworthy alumni include George W. Bush, Meryl Streep, and Edward Norton.

Stanford is also a private institution that was founded in 1885. The university is located in California's Bay Area and 30 miles from San Francisco.

Some of the school's highly-ranked programs include the School of Education, the School of Engineering and the School of Law.

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts is made up of 12 graduate and professional schools, an undergraduate college, and the Harvard Radcliffe Institute.

Harvard University made history because it has the largest endowment of any school in the world.

According to U.S. News, as of the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the university had $53.2 billion in its fund.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers

These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more