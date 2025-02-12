These are the 50 most common four-digit PINs leaked on the dark web—make sure none of them are yours

Choosing a phone PIN code that's easy to remember might be a time-saver. It's also a potential security risk.

If your phone or another device is lost or stolen, an easily-guessed PIN code makes it easier for someone to unlock the device and access the personal or financial information stored within. The same goes for your ATM PIN, if you lose your debit card.

And the most common four-digit PIN found in data breaches is also a highly guessable one: the simple "1234," according to a recent Australian Broadcasting Corporation analysis of data from HaveIBeenPwned.com, which which has a database of more than 320 million passwords and PINs aggregated from past leaks.

Some PINs on the report's list are only slightly more complex. Thirty of the 50 most commonly leaked four-digit PINs start with "19" or "20," potentially indicating someone's birth year — relatively simple to decode, if you once posted about your birthday on social media.

Other common formats include repeating numbers, like "1111" and "0000." There's also "1342," a rearrangement of the most-common PIN, and "2580," which draws a straight line down the middle of most numerical keypads.

Here are the 50 most common four-digit PIN codes, according to the analysis:

1234 1111 0000 1342 1212 2222 4444 1122 1986 2020 7777 5555 1989 9999 6969 2004 1010 4321 6666 1984 1987 1985 8888 2000 1980 1988 1982 2580 1313 1990 1991 1983 1978 1979 1995 1994 1977 1981 3333 1992 1975 2005 1993 1976 1996 2002 1973 2468 1998 1974

If any of the above PIN codes match your own, you'd be wise to consider changing things up. Your phone and debit card will be more secure if you choose a more obscure PIN, even if it isn't as easy for you to remember at first.

Data breaches affected more than 1.3 billion people around the world last year, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. The Federal Trade Commission suggests using at least a six-digit PIN for your devices, if possible, and use any available fingerprint or facial scanning technologies for added security.

Some devices might limit the length of your PIN options, so the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recommends you pick a random and unique PIN, avoiding obvious patterns or sequences with personal connections.

Be careful using the same PIN for multiple devices or accounts, too: If someone correctly guesses one of your PINs, they'll likely try to use it again if they can.

