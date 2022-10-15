Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

This 23-Year-Old Pays $1,100 a Month in Rent to Live in an Apartment the Size of an Average Parking Spot

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It

In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He pays $1,000 a month.

"People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It.

The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator found the apartment on Zillow and only got to see the space in photos before he moved in.

"It was a little bit of a shock when I saw how small it was, but I really wanted to try living in this area," he said. "Any space can be made into a home, no matter how big or how small that space is. You just gotta put some love into it."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Verhaeg's mom co-signed his lease, and the upfront costs for his move were $2,000: $1,000 for the first month's rent and $1,000 for the security deposit.

His rent has since increased to $1100 a month.

Verhaeg's 95 sq. ft. apartment is about 16 feet x 8 feet or about the size of an average parking spot.
Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It
Verhaeg's 95 sq. ft. apartment is about 16 feet x 8 feet or about the size of an average parking spot.

Verhaeg's tiny apartment doesn't come with bathroom. Instead, the five-story building has residents share the three bathrooms and two showers that are located on each floor.

Money Report

Business 14 mins ago

The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office

Business 44 mins ago

This Family Owns a ‘Princess Cottage' in Disney World's Gated Community—Where Homes Sell for $12 Million: Take a Look Inside

"Living here can sort of feel like you're in the college dorms because of the shared amenities," he said. "Sometimes you'll see your neighbors in a towel or a bathrobe. You sort of just get used to it."

In addition to not having a bathroom, the apartment also lacks a traditional kitchen. Verhaeg has an electric cooktop that lives on top of a dresser that he uses for food storage.

The apartment has a sink in the corner with medicine cabinet, which Verhaeg refers to as his bathroom area.

It also has one closet and a small loft space where he stores his clothes and barber tool kit.

"The main benefit of living in such a small space is that it makes you appreciate your things and be a minimalist," he said. "You really can't just go out and buy random things because you don't have the space to store them."

Verhaeg's apartment doesn't have a traditional kitchen or bathroom setup.
Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It
Verhaeg's apartment doesn't have a traditional kitchen or bathroom setup.

Verhaeg has been living in the East Village apartment for two years now. He told CNBC Make It that earlier this year when his rent went up $100, he didn't mind the increase because he doesn't pay any utilities.

He added that although he plans on staying in the 95 sq. ft. apartment for a third year, it will probably be his last.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City

This New York City apartment went up $1,100 a month in rent in one year

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us