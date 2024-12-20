This in-demand side hustle can pay up to $1,000 an hour and be done from home—or become a full-time job

If you enjoy teaching and are looking for a side hustle — or full-time job — that you can do from home, you might want to consider tutoring.

Demand for online tutors has surged in recent years, driven by pandemic disruptions to in-person learning, declining test scores in core subjects, and increasingly competitive college admissions.

While the need for online tutoring services "might not be as intense" as it was during the height of the pandemic, "it's still strong," Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of SideHusl.com, tells CNBC Make It.

"Tutors can earn anywhere from $15 to more than $150 an hour, depending on the subject that they teach," she adds.

'It's a great side hustle'

Tutoring is a popular because it allows you to "set your own rates and availability," says Kristof. There's no shortage of subjects to teach, whether academic or non-academic, and a variety of platforms to choose from. "It really is a great side hustle," she says.

On Outschool, a marketplace for virtual classes for children, for example, one tutor offers sessions on Dungeons & Dragons, while another teaches tambourine and hand drum lessons.

That said, "there's especially strong demand" for tutors in STEM subjects and for helping students prepare for standardized tests like the SAT and ACT, Kristof notes.

Alicia Carpenter, a tutor and president of Forum Education, a New York-based tutoring agency, says Forum has seen an increase in requests for writing and analytical reading support post-pandemic. "The aftereffects of remote schooling and isolation have created a real writing skills crisis, affecting students from grade school all the way through college," she explains.

Among the platforms Kristof recommends is Wyzant, which she describes as "well-established" and capable of attracting "millions of visitors" each month. That makes it easier to find clients.

Other popular platforms include Varsity Tutors and Udemy, where you can create and sell pre-recorded courses.

How to start tutoring without a teaching background

Steve Menking was working as an equities trader at SMB Capital with no background in education before he became a full-time tutor in 2014. The years he spent on Wall Street prepared him well to tutor high school and college students in subjects such as accounting and calculus, he says.

He's built a thriving career with two main income streams: contracting with Forum Education and running his own online business, Menking Tutoring LLC, which he launched in 2020.

In 2023, Menking earned more than $500,000 through private tutoring, a number he's on track to match in 2024. His current rate is about $1,000 an hour.

His advice for aspiring tutors? Find a niche subject you excel in. For example, if you work in marketing, you might specialize in English tutoring or helping students craft college admissions essays.

Before committing to one platform or agency, Menking recommends exploring multiple options to see which offers the best rates and access to students.

After leaving finance, Menking submitted his resume to dozens of tutoring agencies in New York and created a profile on Wyzant. He initially set his rate at just under $100 an hour but increased it as he gained experience and referrals. By 2017, he was charging $150 an hour.

The "most important" skill for successful tutoring, Menking says, isn't a degree in education — though that can certainly help. Instead, "what's helped me the most is a willingness to understand how different people learn."

"You can upskill in a number of subjects with books, podcasts and other resources, but what sets the best tutors apart is their ability to actively listen, be patient and genuinely care about helping someone learn the material," Menking adds.

