This is the No. 1 global city where expats thrive

A port city in the south of Spain has some of the happiest expats in the world, according to the latest Internations report on where people are thriving in their lives abroad.

Malaga, Spain, was named the No. 1 city for expats this year, based on responses from over 12,000 individuals living in 172 countries or territories.

Malaga is the best-rated city worldwide for local friendliness, where 89% of expats say the locals are particularly friendly toward foreigners, compared with 65% of expats who say the same globally. The coastal city is also known for its good weather, leisure options, affordable housing and manageable cost of living. It scores lowest (but still well above average) for its working abroad factors — newcomers say the local job market isn't great, however it also claims the top spot for supporting a good work-life balance.

Two other Spanish cities round out the top three: No. 2 Alicante, which stands out for its available and affordable housing, and No. 3 Valencia, which tops the list for having outstanding health-care options.

Here are the top 10 cities where expats enjoy their new lives away from home:

1. Malaga, Spain

88% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

79% are happy with the cost of living

67% say it's easy to make local friends

69% are satisfied with their job overall

80% are happy with their work-life balance

80% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

2. Alicante, Spain

92% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

78% are happy with the cost of living

59% say it's easy to make local friends

52% are satisfied with their job overall

70% are happy with their work-life balance

80% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

3. Valencia, Spain

91% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

86% are happy with the cost of living

67% say it's easy to make local friends

64% are satisfied with their job overall

79% are happy with their work-life balance

90% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

4. Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

79% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

59% are happy with the cost of living

63% say it's easy to make local friends

78% are satisfied with their job overall

67% are happy with their work-life balance

81% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

5. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

74% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

45% are happy with the cost of living

42% say it's easy to make local friends

68% are satisfied with their job overall

54% are happy with their work-life balance

88% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

6. Madrid, Spain

85% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

57% are happy with the cost of living

59% say it's easy to make local friends

64% are satisfied with their job overall

69% are happy with their work-life balance

85% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

7. Mexico City, Mexico

90% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

58% are happy with the cost of living

65% say it's easy to make local friends

76% are satisfied with their job overall

75% are happy with their work-life balance

57% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

8. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

81% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

74% are happy with the cost of living

59% say it's easy to make local friends

66% are satisfied with their job overall

65% are happy with their work-life balance

68% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

9. Bangkok, Thailand

85% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

73% are happy with the cost of living

54% say it's easy to make local friends

66% are satisfied with their job overall

77% are happy with their work-life balance

80% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

10. Muscat, Oman

71% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

55% are happy with the cost of living

68% say it's easy to make local friends

64% are satisfied with their job overall

62% are happy with their work-life balance

61% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

Global average

72% of expats are happy with their life abroad overall

44% are happy with the cost of living

43% say it's easy to make local friends

64% are satisfied with their job overall

63% are happy with their work-life balance

70% are satisfied with the cost of medical care

The ranking, released by the online community Internations, analyzed 49 global cities across five main areas: quality of life (like health care and leisure options), ease of settling in (like how easy it is to make friends and feel welcome), working abroad (including the local job market and work-life balance factors), personal finance (accounting for the cost of living), and an overall "expat essentials" index that evaluates things like the ease of completing administrative tasks and finding housing.

Survey responses were gathered in February and released in November.

At the very bottom of the list is Milan, Italy, where expats say it's a challenge to deal with bureaucracy, open a local bank account, secure a visa and find housing. One-third of expats in Milan say they aren't happy with their social life (versus 25% who feel the same globally) and don't feel at home (versus 20% globally).

The other global cities that rank poorly for expats who live abroad include Rome, Vancouver, Hamburg, Berlin and Dublin.

