This is the No. 1 type of person to avoid on election night: Seek out ‘family and friends you find assuring’ instead, therapist says

Election Day is here, and with it comes a parade of stressors. Many Americans are not only worried about the outcome, but what might happen in the aftermath, regardless of who wins.

Almost three-fourths, 74%, of Americans said they were concerned that the election results could lead to violence, according to data from the American Psychological Association. And 56% are worried that the 2024 election could be the end of democracy in the United States.

With 24-hour news coverage already underway, it's nearly impossible to avoid the anxiety the day promises. But, you could soothe some of those nerves by not going it alone, says Vanessa Kennedy, the director of psychology at Driftwood Recovery, a rehabilitation center in Austin, Texas.

"Open, sedentary time has been shown to increase anxiety because our mind can run wild and get creative with extreme visions of fearful outcomes," she says.

Getting together with friends and planning an outing can help make tonight a more positive experience. "Talk to family and friends you find assuring and helpful to reduce your anxiety," Kennedy says.

However, not all people operate as stress relievers. And on days like this, being selective about who you interact with is key.

"We all know people who may add to our anxiety as opposed to calming us in the face of uncertainty," Kennedy says. Today is not the day to contact them.

'Pay attention to how you are feeling'

To identify the people in your life who might not be the ideal Election Day company, think about what your mood is like when you get off the phone or leave a hangout with them.

"Pay attention to how you are feeling, and if speaking to others worsens your fears or frustrations," Kennedy says.

If you happen to talk to someone who riles you up, take a beat.

"Take some time to yourself to tune out the noise of speculation or competitive, antagonistic viewpoints," Kennedy says.

'You've got to be able to let go'

Remember, just because votes are being tallied doesn't mean your day has to revolve around the election, says New York City-based psychotherapist Kathryn Smerling.

"If you've voted and done your thing, you've got to be able to let go," Smerling says.

Instead, she suggests scheduling an indulgent activity. Popular restaurants, for example, are usually less booked on Election Day. "Go to a restaurant you've always wanted to go to, but usually they're always too busy," she says.

Seeing a movie at a theatre is another way to stay away from your phone and hopefully become engaged in something that isn't the election.

Just be mindful of what, and who, helps soothe your anxiety.

