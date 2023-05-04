This Side Gig Can Be Done at Any Time of Day—and Pays as Much as $60 Per Hour

Almost 20% of people in the U.S., 67.8 million, spoke a language other than English at home in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The most popular languages other than English were Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Arabic.

If you speak another language and are looking to make a little extra cash on the side, consider leaning into your dual fluency. There are many avenues to pursue in terms of what you could translate, and the gig is often flexible. It's the kind of hustle that can be done "24/7," says Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com.

Here's how to start a side hustle as a translator.

Create a profile on sites like Thumbtack or Fiverr

People hire translators for all sorts of tasks. These include translating articles, press kits, scripts, novels and so on. Some gigs may require a specialized background, as in those hiring to translate legal documents. But some may simply ask for a general mastery of the language.

There are many ways to find a translation gig:

Sites like Smartcat offer translation services, specifically. Translators can create a profile and the site connects them with clients. "They have software which will semi translate," says Kristof. Once you've looked over the AI's translation, you can edit it to smooth out the language and make sure it makes sense.

, Upwork and Thumbtack let you to create a profile listing your skills and how much you're looking to get paid for them. You can also look and apply for translation gigs on the sites. Sites like Freelancer.com, LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, CareerBuilder, ZipRecruiter and so on list both in-person and remote part-time translation roles.

Translators make an average of $37 per hour in the U.S.

Pay varies depending on client and your preferences. One translation job on Freelancer.com is listed for $60 per hour. A translator on Fiverr is charging as much as $125 per project. And nationwide, the average rate for a translator is $37 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

As Kristof said, one of the conveniences of taking on translation hustles is the work often doesn't need to be shackled to a specific time of day.

"You have a deadline for when you need to turn it in," she says. "But whether you do it at 2 a.m. in your pajamas or you do it during normal business hours, it just doesn't make any difference."

