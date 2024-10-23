Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 posted a third straight losing day, and what's on the radar for the next session.
The airlines
- After two big interviews regarding the Boeing strike in two days, CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau turns his attention to two big airlines.
- He'll interview Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, in the 7 a.m. hour ET and Robert Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines, in the 9 a.m. hour.
- American Airlines is up 22% in the past three months. The carrier reports on Thursday morning. American is 20% from the March high.
- Southwest also reports Thursday morning. The stock is up 13% in three months. Southwest is 12.6% from the February high.
- Over the last three months, United Airlines is the leader in the group. Shares are up 52% over that period. The stock hit a high Monday.
The utilities
- Utilities are the only S&P 500 sector up so far this week: up 0.26%. It is up 17% in three months.
- Four utilities hit new highs Wednesday, including Dominion Energy, DTE Energy, Consolidated Edison and Entergy.
- Entergy is now at an all-time high. The stock is up 5.3% in a month and 24% in three months.
- Consolidated Edison, also hit a new all-time high Wednesday. The stock is up 3% in October, and it has gained 15% in three months.
- DTE is at a 25-month high. The stock is up about 3% in a month, and it's up 12% in three months.
- Dominion Energy is at a 20-month high. The stock is up 5.4% in October and up 20% in three months.
Honeywell reports before the bell
- In a week full of reports from big industrials, Honeywell is next on the list. The company reports Thursday before the bell.
- The stock is up 1.4% since last reporting three months ago and hit a high Monday. The stock is up 6.6% so far in October.
- The S&P Industrials sector is up 39% in the last year.
- Howmet Aerospace is the top performer, up 136% in the past year. It's followed by GE Aerospace, up 113%. Axon is up 110% in the last year.
- Paycom, Boeing and UPS are the weakest performers in the industrials in the last year. Paycom is down 36% in the past year, while UPS is down 11%. Boeing is down 13% in a year.
CBRE Group reports before the bell
- The real estate investment trust reports Thursday morning.
- The stock is up 24% in the last three months and hit a high Monday.
- Many of the office REITs have had a solid three months.
- Vornado is up 46% in three months. BXP is up nearly 26% in three months, and SL Green is up 20%. Brandywine is up about 12% in that period.
- The S&P Real Estate sector is up 8.5% in three months. It's 2% from the mid-September high.
Several regional banks report Thursday
- New Jersey's Valley National Bancorp is up 11.6% over the past three months. It is 19% from the December 2023 high.
- First Citizens BancShares of Raleigh, North Carolina is up 11% in the past three months. It's 4% from the July high.
- Atlanta's Ameris Bancorp is up about 3% in three months. It hit a high last week but has fallen 6% since then.
- The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is up 1.5% in three months.
- The top performer in the ETF in the last three months is Dime Community Bancshares, and it is up about 22% since then. Hingham Institution for Savings is up 16% in three months, and Texas Capital Bancshares is up 15% in three months.
- At the bottom of the pile: Customers Bancorp, down 27%, and Amerant is down 24%. OFG Bancorp is down 15.5% in three months.
Weyerhaeuser reports after the bell
- The company specializing in timber products is up 5% over the past three months.
- Weyerhaeuser is 12% from the March high.
- There are two ETFs with nifty symbols in the space. CUT is the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF, and it is flat in three months. It's 4.6% from the September high.
- WOOD is the iShares Global Timer & Forestry ETF. It is also flat in three months. The ETF is 7% from the September high.
Microsoft's AI Copilot
- CNBC TV's Steve Kovach is tracking Microsoft's AI Copilot product on Thursday, almost a year after its release.
- Microsoft ended Wednesday's trading at $424.60 a share. That is 9.3% from the July high.
- The stock is up about 13% so far in 2024.
Nvidia's Jensen Huang in India
- CNBC TV's Seema Mody will watch and listen in on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's trip to India, a growing tech hotspot.
- Nvidia is 3.4% from the high hit Tuesday.
- The stock is up about 15% so far in October and up 181% in 2024.
Palantir's Alex Karp
- The CEO of the defense tech company will be with CNBC TV's Morgan Brennan and Jon Fortt in the 4 p.m. hour.
- Palantir is up 14.5% in October.
- The stock is down 4% from the Oct. 14 high.
- Palantir has almost doubled in the last six months. It ended Wednesday's session at $42.59, and shares are up 1% after hours.
