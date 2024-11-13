Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the postelection rally showed signs of waning, and what's on the radar for the next session.

CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said, "We have increased our bets on inflation. I think that we're going to have another inflection of inflation." The hedge fund manager also thinks that will last for a few years. However, he also said, "We have a pretty strong economy." Einhorn also said he believes the stock market is overvalued but not necessarily in danger of falling soon. His big pick was the agricultural stock CNH Industrial. Shares were up roughly 8% in extended trading, and we will be watching it on Thursday.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz was asked about the markets after the election. He said, "I've never seen so much optimism."

Mastercard and payment stocks

Jim Cramer of "Mad Money" spoke with Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach on Wednesday night.

When asked about Mastercard's global growth, he told Cramer: "There is tremendous potential around the world." The company is building out payment infrastructure throughout China, "putting tools into the hands of the Chinese consumer who can then connect to the rest of the world."

Mastercard is down about 0.6% week to date, and it's up 13.6% in three months. The stock hit a high Monday.

Visa also hit a high Monday. The stock is up 0.5% so far this week, and it's up about 19% in three months.

PayPal is up 5.2% in three days. It hit a high on Tuesday. The stock is up 34% in three months.

Block is up 15% in three days. It hit a new high Wednesday. The stock is up 35% in three months.

Inflation

More inflation data is due on Thursday. The consumer price index reading issued on Wednesday showed a 0.2% increase in October, in line with economists' expectations, per Dow Jones.

Thursday's number is the producer price index, which will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET on "Squawk Box."

The 10-year Treasury yield is 4.46%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note is 4.3%.

The three-month Treasury bill is yielding 4.53%.

Disney

The entertainment giant is slated to release its quarterly report before the bell.

The stock is up 20% in the past three months. It closed Wednesday's trading at $102.72.

Disney is 17% from the 52-week high hit back in March.

Burberry

The luxury retailer is expected to issue quarterly numbers before the bell.

Shares are up about 10% in the past three months.

It is seen as sensitive to China's economy because of the company's footprint there.

Shares of Burberry are down around 55% in the last year.

JD.com

The Chinese online shopping company will release numbers in the morning, also before the bell.

JD.com is up 37% in three months.

However, the stock is down 25% in six weeks.

South Korea and China