Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during the rebound and what's on the radar for the next session.

Broadcom

The tech giant reports Thursday after the bell. CNBC TV's Seema Mody will cover it all.

Broadcom is the third biggest component in the popular VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), accounting for 8.6% of the fund. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Nvidia make up a greater portion of the ETF's net assets.

The stock is up about 16% over the past three months.

Shares are 17% from the June high.

The SMH is 20% from its July high. The fund is down 12% in three months.

Broadcom is the third best performer in the SMH this year. Shares are up 38% in 2024.

Ford August sales

CNBC TV's auto and airlines man Phil LeBeau will watch for Ford's August sales in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern time.

Ford is up nearly 13% in a month.

The stock is 26% from the July 18 th high.

high. General Motors shares are up 21% in a month. They are 4% from the July 18th high.

Costco Wholesale

Shares of Costco are up about 8.3% in a month.

The retailer reports August sales Thursday afternoon

Costco is near the top of the food chain in the S&P Food and Retailing Industry so far this year. Shares are up 35% in 2024. Walmart is tops, with a 47% gain this year.

Jim Cramer is a big fan and last bought Costco for his charitable trust on June 15, 2020. The stock is up 205% since then. It's up three times as much as the S&P 500 in the same period.

Asset-backed securities

CNBC.com's Michelle Fox wrote a super interesting piece about the asset class for CNBC Pro on Wednesday.

She found several bullish voices in certain sectors of the industry.

Last week in a fascinating interview on "Squawk Box," John Devaney, CEO of United Capital Markets, told CNBC TV's Brian Sullivan that commercial mortgage-backed securities were in real trouble.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is up 2% in 2024. It yields 5.6% as of Wednesday night.

Nuveen's Strategic Income Fund (FCBYX) is up 2.5% in 2024. It yields 6.1% as of Wednesday evening.

