Tiger Woods in Surgery After Suffering Leg Injuries in Major Rollover Car Crash

Golf superstar Tiger Woods was in surgery Tuesday after suffering multiple leg injuries when an SUV he was driving crashed and rolled over in Los Angeles, authorities and his agent said.

Woods, who was the only person in the vehicle, was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," that county's sheriff's department said in a tweet.

Officials said "the vehicle sustained major damage."

Woods was undergoing surgery on Tuesday afternoon after the single-car crash, his agent said.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Lt. Michael White of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the crash scene on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at about 7:12 a.m. PT, the department said.

Woods, 45, was staying at the Rolling Hills resort while he was filming as part of a deal he has with Golf Digest and the Discovery channel.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

Last month, Woods revealed he had "recently" undergone a fifth microdisectomy surgery on his back, to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was causing him pain during the PNC Championship in December.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," Woods said in a statement in January.

The Jupiter, Florida, resident has won 82 titles on the PGA, which is tied with Sam Snead for the most titles ever. He has won 15 major championships, including the Masters Tournament five times.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement, "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery."

"On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," Monahan said.

Sports apparel giant Nike, which sponsors Woods, said in a statement, "We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time."

Woods' stellar career was rocked in November 2009 when he crashed an SUV early one morning into a fire hydrant just outside of his then-residence in Windermere, Florida.

Woods was knocked unconscious in that crash for more than five minutes, and his then-wife reportedly used a golf club to smash a window in the vehicle and drag him from it.

On the heels of that mysterious crash, Woods was reported to have numerous extramarital affairs. He entered a Mississippi clinic for treatment shortly afterward.

In May 2017, Woods was charged with driving under the influence in Florida after police discovered him asleep in a car that was damaged. He later apologized, telling several reporters in a statement that he took full responsibility for the arrest, which he blamed on "an unexpected reaction" to a mix of prescribed medications.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," Woods said at that time.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," Woods said. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

A month after that arrest, Woods entered a clinic for treatment related to issues with prescription pain medication and a sleep disorder.

Steinberg said at the time that Woods used pain medication to help him get up and move while recovering from four back operations.

Top-ranked golfer Justin Thomas choked up Tuesday when speaking about Woods at a press conference.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see, now one of my closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he's alright, Thomas told reporters. "I'm just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Justin Thomas holds back tears when asked about Tiger Woods’ accident. Says he’s worried for his kids. Tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iz6ZUbRV8Y — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) February 23, 2021

Woods was seen on social media on Monday on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwyane Wade.

Woods last competed at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, which concluded Dec. 20. He played alongside his son 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, in the tournament. The duo finished seventh.

- CNBC's Jessica Golden and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.