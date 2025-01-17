TikTok says it will go dark on Sunday unless Biden intervenes

TikTok said its services will go dark on Sunday unless the Biden Administration gives a definitive statement providing assurances for Apple, Google and other service providers.

"Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19," TikTok said in a statement on Friday.

TikTok issued the statement after the Supreme Court on Friday ruled unanimously to uphold a law requiring that service providers no longer support its app within the U.S. if parent company ByteDance fails to carry out a "qualified divestiture" of the app by Sunday. As a result, Apple, Google and Oracle could face tough penalties if they fail to adhere to the law.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," TikTok said in its statement.

This story is developing