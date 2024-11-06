Tim Sheehy will defeat Sen. Jon Tester in Montana Senate election, NBC News projects

Republican nominee Tim Sheehy will defeat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the election for a Senate seat from Montana, NBC News projects.

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and wealthy businessman, was heavily touted by the GOP as one of its strongest chances to pick up a Senate seat.

The three-term incumbent Tester was facing strong headwinds in winning reelection.

Former President Donald Trump won a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, taking multiple key battleground states, and Republicans made gains in the Senate.

Tester, a farmer who had been elected to three terms in the Senate, was facing strong headwinds in winning reelection.

Sheehy, a 38-year-old who owns a company that fights fires from the air, this week struggled in an interview with radio host Megyn Kelly to explain a 2015 incident in which he went to a hospital after his handgun fired in Montana's Glacier National Park.

A park ranger said Sheehy told him he had accidentally shot himself in the arm, but Sheehy denies that, saying he went to the hospital because of fears a bullet that was in his arm from a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan, which he had not reported to superiors at the time.

