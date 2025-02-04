Toyota Motor posts nearly 28% drop in third-quarter operating profit, missing estimates

The world's largest automaker by sales volume saw a nearly 28% year-on-year drop in quarterly operating profit during.

Net income attributable to the company, however, jumped to 2.19 trillion yen from 1.37 trillion yen a year ago.

Toyota said it will establish a wholly-owned company for the development and production of Lexus BEVs and batteries in Shanghai, China.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor on Wednesday reported a second consecutive fall in quarterly profit, while announcing that it will set up a new company in China to make electric vehicles as it plays catch up with automakers focused on EVs.

Here are Toyota's results compared with estimates from analysts, compiled by LSEG.

Revenue: 12.39 trillion yen vs. 12.1 trillion yen

Operating profit: 1.22 trillion yen vs. 1.39 trillion yen

The results mark Toyota's second consecutive year over year decline in operating profit after the company saw profit fall 20% year over year in the previous quarter.

The automaker's consolidated vehicle sales for its financial third-quarter dropped to 2.44 million from 2.55 million units a year ago.

Still, Toyota maintained its full-year dividend forecast at 90 yen, compared with a dividend payout of 75 yen a year earlier.

Toyota shares rose over 1% in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The company saw its operating profit drop in the key North America region by 113.7 billion yen in the December quarter, year on year, while it declined by over 46 billion yen in Asia.

Toyota has been slower than competitors at embracing fully battery-powered electric vehicles, and instead has focused on hybrids, according to local reports.