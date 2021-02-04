Treasury Yields Climb After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

Private companies added 174,000 jobs in January, which was well above the 50,000 payrolls estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Initial jobless claims from the last week of January were better than expected.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb on Thursday morning, as investors watched for progress on an economic relief plan, and also following better-than-expected private jobs data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.139%,, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 1.935%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields continued to rise, after data released Wednesday showed private companies added 174,000 jobs in January, which was well above the 50,000 payrolls estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. It also marked an improvement from the 78,000 decline in private payrolls in December.

Weekly initial jobless claims data from the Labor Department came in lower than expected, hitting their lowest level in two months.

Factory orders in December rose by 1.1%, according to data released by the Commerce Department, ahead of what economist surveyed by Dow Jones expected.

Auctions were held Thursday for $30 billion of 4-week bills and $35 billion of 8-week bills.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.