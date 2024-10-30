10-year Treasury yield hovers near 3-month high as trader digest economic data

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hovered near a three-month high as trader combed through a fresh batch of data for further clues on the rate cut outlook and healthy of the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 4.272%, after briefly rising above 4.3% in the previous session to notch its highest level since July. The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 4.152%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Ahead of the all-important October jobs report at the end of the week, investors monitored a fresh batch of mixed economic data on Wednesday.

That included stronger-than-expected ADP private payrolls report for October, which showed 233,000 new workers hired. That came in ahead of a Dow Jones estimate calling for 113,000. The first preliminary reading of U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data showed the U.S. economy grow at a 2.8% pace, behind the 3.1% estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones.

The findings come as Wall Street readies for the Federal Reserve's November meeting, with traders betting on a quarter-point rate cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed joined several other major central banks in easing monetary policy when it lowered rates by 50 basis points in September.

Policymakers are currently in a so-called blackout period ahead of the Nov. 6-7 meetig, which means they will not be delivering remarks off the back of the data releases, or about their general policy and economic expectations.