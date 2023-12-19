Treasury yields down slightly as recent trend continues

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated slightly on Tuesday, reversing course from the previous day's trade and continuing a general downward trend over the past week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down just under 3 basis points at 3.9294%, having fallen below 4% on Thursday to hit its lowest point since July. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped around 3 basis points to 4.0362%, while the yield on the 2-year note was little changed at 4.4520%.

The Federal Reserve's indication last week of three likely interest rate cuts in 2024 has been the main driver of market activity over the past week. The unexpectedly dovish pivot prompted a steep fall in the 10-year yield as investors increased bets on a quicker loosening of monetary policy.

Data points on Tuesday will include November's building permits and housing starts figures, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

An auction will be held Tuesday for $70 billion of 42-day Treasury bills.