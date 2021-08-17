Money Report

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower Ahead of Retail Sales Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • The Census Bureau is due to release July's retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
  • The August National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Tuesday, ahead of the release of July's retail sales data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 3 basis points to 1.23% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2 basis points, falling to 1.898%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.

The Census Bureau is due to release July's retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with an expected slowdown in spending last month amid concerns around the spread of the delta variant.

Economists expect retail sales fell by 0.3% in July, compared to a 0.6% gain in June, according to Dow Jones consensus forecast. Excluding autos, sales were expected to have gained 0.2%, after a 1.3% gain in June.

The August National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for £20 billion of 42-day bills and $50 billion of 57-day bills.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this market report.

