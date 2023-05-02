Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Await Fed Meeting, Weigh Policy Expectations

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's next meeting, which is expected to conclude with a fresh interest rate policy decision.

At 6:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than 3 basis points to 3.536%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.129% after falling by 1 basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The Fed's latest meeting is due to start Tuesday, with fresh policy decisions and guidance expected at its conclusion on Wednesday. Investors are anticipating a further 25 basis point interest rate hike from the central bank.

They will also be closely watching for hints about when rate hikes are likely to be paused or rate cuts could begin. Since the Fed's last meeting, officials have hinted that rates may have to remain elevated for longer as inflation remains uncomfortably high.

On Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditure price index, came in 0.3% higher on a monthly basis, in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, concerns about higher rates putting pressure on the economy and leading to a downturn have spread among investors. In the first quarter, the gross domestic product rose by 1.1% at an annualized pace, far below estimates, according to data released last week.

On the data front, JOLTS job openings figures for March are expected on Tuesday and could provide further insights into the state of the U.S. economy.