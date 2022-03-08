Treasury Yields Jump as Inflation Fears Rise

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 9 basis points to top 1.84% in early trading.

Investors are concerned that an import ban on Russian oil could have a stagflationary effect, where the economy slows but inflation moves higher.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday, amid fears that an import ban on Russian oil could increase inflationary pressures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 9 basis points to 1.8421% at 7:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 8 basis points higher to 2.2334%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine had already been driving up oil and gas prices, with concerns about supply disruption.

The possibility of an import ban on Russian oil has added to these fears, and saw U.S. crude hitting a 13-year high of $130 on Sunday.

Investors will therefore be poring over inflation data due out later this week, with February's consumer price index slated for release on Thursday.

On Tuesday, U.S. exports and imports data for January is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The IBD/TIPP March economic optimism index is then due out at 10 a.m. ET, along with January's wholesale inventories data.

An auction is scheduled to be held on Tuesday for $48 billion of 3-year notes.