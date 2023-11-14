Treasury yields little changed ahead of key inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation figures that could impact the path ahead for interest rates.

At 3:55 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over one basis point to 4.6181%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 5.0326% after dipping by less than one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to the release of the October consumer price index which will indicate whether inflationary pressures are easing.

The CPI is expected to have risen by 0.1% on a monthly and 3.3% on an annual basis according to a Dow Jones survey of economists. They are also anticipating the so-called core-CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, to reflect a 0.3% increase compared to the previous month and 4.1% year over year.

Investors will be scanning the report for hints about what could be on the horizon for interest rates. Questions around whether the central bank will hike rates further or prepare to cut them, and when that could happen have grown louder in recent weeks.

When the central bank met earlier this month policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged, but did not take the option for further hikes off the table. Just last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's 2% inflation target.

Various Fed officials are also due to make remarks on Tuesday that could provide investors with clues about what the central bank may do next.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, euro zone gross domestic product data for the third quarter is expected and could provide insights into the single currency area's economic state.