10-Year Yield Rises Slightly as Traders Worry About Higher Fed Rates

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly on Wednesday as investors fretted over the outlook for the U.S. economy and awaited economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.

As of 7:16 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was higher by 3 basis points at 3.54%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, was flat at 4.364%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point Is equivalent to 0.01%.

Recent economic data has painted a mixed picture for the U.S. economy. Figures including last week's ISM manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed a slowdown of economic activity, while recent jobs data reflected resilience.

This has prompted some investors to believe that interest rates will need to stay elevated for longer as the Fed battles persistently high inflation.

After four consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hikes, the Fed is widely expected to increase rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting next week. Many investors are concerned about the pace of rate hikes leading the U.S. economy into a recession.

"Bottom line, the economic outlook is turning for the worse (outside of the labor market) and if that continues, it will support the long end of the curve," wrote Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report in a note to clients, adding that the widening spread between the 2-year and 10-year notes "forecasts a major slowing (and contraction) of growth, but no relief from the Fed."

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that the Fed is on track to hike rates to 5%, and even that may not be enough to lower inflation. Inflation eroding consumer wealth could also lead to a recession next year, he added.

Investors are expecting a series of economic data releases ahead of the Fed's next meeting and will be scanning them for hints about the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy and future policy decisions.

This includes initial jobless claims on Thursday and producer price index inflation data on Friday.