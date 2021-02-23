Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Testimony on the Economy

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Drew Angerer | AFP | Getty Images
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
  • Powell's speeches this week will likely be closely watched for how he views the recent run-up in bond yields and for any comments on inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday morning, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first of two speeches in Congress this week, as part of a mandated semiannual testimony on the economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced to 1.376% at 4 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.198%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Home Depot Is Set to Report Its Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What to Expect

Amazon.com Inc. 1 hour ago

Spotify Plans to Launch in Over 80 More Countries

Powell is expected to speak at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. While the semiannual testimonies are normally nonevents for the market, Powell's speeches this week will likely be closely watched for how he views the recent run-up in bond yields and for any comments on inflation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Data for December from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller home price index, which tracks residential property prices in 20 major U.S. cities, is due out at 9 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $30 billion of 42-day bills and $60 billion of 2-year notes.

CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19MarketsJerome Powellhome prices
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us