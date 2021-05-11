Money Report

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Job Openings Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

  • The Labor Department is set to publish the latest results of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for April at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is due to make a speech on U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy at the Society for Advancing Business Writing and Editing Conference at 12 p.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday morning as investors await the release of job openings data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.6182% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.3427%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is due to make a speech on monetary policy and the U.S. economic outlook at the Society for Advancing Business Writing and Editing Conference at 12 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction $40 billion of 42-day bills and $58 billion of 3-year notes on Tuesday.

