Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields started the week higher, with the focus on inflation data due out later in the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.595% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.30%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields continued to rebound from two-month lows on Friday, following a far-weaker-than-expected jobs report. U.S. employers added 266,000 net payrolls in April, well below the 1 million additions forecast from economists polled by Dow Jones.

There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Monday, though investor focus this week will likely be turning to March job openings data out tomorrow and inflation data, due out on Wednesday.

Auctions are due to be held Monday for 13-week and 26-week bills. The amount for the auctions isn't immediately available.

