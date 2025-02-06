Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump administration demands lists of low-performing federal workers

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the day of the annual National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • The Trump administration ordered all federal departments and agencies to submit lists of employees who have received less than "fully successful" job performance ratings in the past three years.
  • The order, from the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, said that "OPM is developing new performance metrics for evaluating the federal workforce that aligns with the priorities and standards in the President's recent Executive Orders."

The Trump administration on Thursday ordered all federal departments and agencies by March 7 to submit lists of employees who received less than "fully successful" job performance ratings in the past three years.

The order from the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management said that "OPM is developing new performance metrics for evaluating the federal workforce," and requires agencies to identify any barriers to making "meaningful distinctions" between employees' job performance relative to one another.

The memo also orders agencies to identify any barriers to an agency having "the ability to swiftly terminate poor performing employees who cannot or will not improve."

Acting OPM Director Charles Ezell said the new performance metrics will align "with the priorities and standards" in recent executive orders by President Donald Trump.

CNBC has requested comment from OPM on the memo.

The memo orders agencies to disclose the name, job title, pay plan, duty station and other details of employees who received a performance rating below "fully successful' in recent years.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

OpenAI considering 16 states for data center campuses as part of Trump's Stargate project

news 1 hour ago

The top 10 ‘hidden gem' ZIP codes in America—these are ‘fast-developing' areas, says new report

It also asks if that "employee is under or successfully completed a performance improvement plan within the last 12 months," and whether the agency "has already proposed and issued a decision" on efforts to demote or remove that worker for performance-based reasons."

The memo additionally asks if such an action "is currently appealed or challenged and under what procedures," and any outcome of those proceedings."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us