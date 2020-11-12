Money Report In partnership with politics Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for Coronavirus Published 1 hour ago This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. Also on CNBC Democratic megadonors target Georgia U.S. Senate fight after helping Joe Biden Koch network plans for life after Trump following Joe Biden's victory Trump meets with top election advisors as Biden's lead endures Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBCs - CNBC This article tagged under: politics 0