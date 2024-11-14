Trump attorney general pick Matt Gaetz under scrutiny as House Ethics report on sex and drug claims takes focus

Multiple Republican senators gave a chilly reception to President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general.

Multiple Republican senators gave a chilly reception to President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general, putting the former Florida congressman's odds of being confirmed by the Senate in question.

The surprise announcement Wednesday, and Gaetz's swift resignation from Congress, also drew attention to a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and other wrongdoing.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a Republican on the judiciary panel that will decide whether to advance Gaetz's nomination to the full Senate, said Thursday morning that he "absolutely" wants to see the ethics committee's final report.

"I think there should not be any limitation on the Senate Judiciary Committee's investigation, including whatever the House Ethics Committee is generated," Cornyn told reporters on Capitol Hill.

He added that while "it's premature to count votes," there are "a lot of questions."

Gaetz had previously been embroiled in a federal investigation into whether he was involved in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. That probe, which ended last year without charges being filed, was conducted by the Department of Justice — the agency Gaetz would lead if he were confirmed as attorney general.

Gaetz has denied all the allegations against him. In September, he declared he would stop cooperating with the House panel, while sharing a letter in which he vehemently denied having "sexual activity with any individual under 18."

On Thursday, an attorney for the woman who alleges she had a sexual relationship with Gaetz when she was a minor said the Ethics panel should release the report.

"Mr. Gaetz's likely nomination as Attorney General is a perverse development in a truly dark series of events. We would support the House Ethics Committee immediately releasing their report," John Clune, a partner at Hutchinson Black and Cook, wrote on X.

"She was a high school student and there were witnesses," the lawyer added.

A lawyer for Gaetz did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Calls for the committee to release its report have become more pressing given the unusual sequence of events surrounding Trump's announcement.

Trump's selection of Gaetz and the lawmaker's decision to abruptly resign from Congress the same day came just two days before the panel was set to vote on releasing its report on the sex and drug probe, Punchbowl News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Gaetz's resignation effectively ends the Ethics Committee probe, because the panel's reach is limited to members of the House.

Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., told reporters Wednesday that if Gaetz were to step down in order to seek the attorney general role, "then the Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction at that point."

The Ethics panel was slated to meet Thursday behind closed doors, a source familiar with the situation told NBC. It was unclear whether the committee would discuss Gaetz or vote on the report during that confidential meeting.

Several Senate Republicans reacted with bewilderment and skepticism Wednesday about Gaetz being chosen to lead the Justice Department.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was "shocked" by the decision and predicted that there will be "a lot of questions asked" if his nomination proceeds.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she did not believe Gaetz was "a serious nomination for the attorney general."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., another member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, "I'm all about counting votes, and I would probably think he's got some work cut out for him."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said of Gaetz's expected nomination: "He's got his work cut out for him."

But others appeared ready to back Gaetz's bid.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the judiciary panel's ranking Republican, said in a press release Thursday afternoon that, "Generally speaking, I vote for confirmation regardless of party or personal feelings because that is my Constitutional role as a Senator."

"I will do the same for President Trump's nominees," Graham said in the statement, which was sent in an email with the subject line, "Elections Have Consequences."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said Thursday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" that "there's no problem with me. I want to see President Trump's Cabinet appointed quickly."

Hagerty said "there has been no one better at channeling the American public's frustration with the weaponization of the Department of Justice than Matt Gaetz."

When Republicans take control of the Senate in January, they are projected to have a slim majority of two or three seats. Assuming all Senate Democrats vote against Gaetz's nomination, Trump can only afford a few GOP defections before he would lose the simple majority required to confirm his pick for attorney general.

Trump has demanded that the next Senate Republican leader agree to send senators home for at least 10 days in order to pave the way for Trump to make "recess appointments," which would allow him to install Cabinet members and bypass individual confirmation votes altogether.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., after being selected to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader, said Wednesday that Republicans will "explore all options" to make sure Trump's nominees move forward quickly.