Trump campaign raises record $34.8 million in donations after guilty verdict

The presidential campaign of Donald Trump said it raised a record $34.8 million from small-dollar donors in the hours after his criminal hush money case conviction in New York.

Trump was found guilty by a Manhattan Supreme Court jury of falsifying business records related to his scheme with Michael Cohen to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The Republican is set to face President Joe Biden in November's election, in a rematch of their 2020 contest for the White House.

The Trump campaign said Friday it nearly doubled its single-day fundraising record after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty in his criminal hush money trial.

The Republican's campaign said it raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors in less than seven hours following the historic verdict Thursday afternoon that convicted the former president of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Nearly 30% of those donors were brand new to the Trump donation site WinRed, senior campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a press release.

The advisors echoed Trump's post-trial vow that the "real verdict" will come on Election Day, Nov. 5, when he is set to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

Trump is set to be formally nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate days after his scheduled July 11 criminal sentencing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He is the first former U.S. president, and first presumptive major-party nominee, ever to be convicted of a crime.

The Trump campaign told NBC News that its latest fundraising figure only includes donations sent between Thursday's verdict, which came just after 5 p.m. ET, and midnight Friday.

The massive windfall comes less than two weeks after Trump reported a higher monthly fundraising haul than the Democrat Biden for the first time in 2024.