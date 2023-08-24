Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows gets $100,000 bond in Georgia election case

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bond was set at $100,000 in the Georgia criminal case accusing ex-President Donald Trump and his allies of illegally trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bond was set at $100,000 on Thursday in the Georgia criminal case accusing ex-President Donald Trump and his allies of illegally trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Meadows was charged with racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.

The consent bond order in Fulton County Superior Court came hours before Trump was expected to travel to Atlanta to surrender on his own charges in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling indictment.

The bond sheet forbids Meadows from speaking with any other co-defendant or witness about the facts of the case. It also prohibits any effort to intimidate witnesses or co-defendants "or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

Meadows has not yet been booked at the Fulton County jail, records show.

Trump and Meadows are two of the 19 co-defendants in Willis' case. Trump's bond is set at $200,000. The former president is charged with 13 counts of crimes including racketeering, criminal conspiracy and filing false documents.

Meadows was not indicted in the special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference probe against Trump, a separate case that centers on many of the same events featured in the Georgia indictment.

All 19 co-defendants charged in Georgia face a Friday deadline to surrender at Fulton County jail. Nine of them, including pro-Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have already been booked and released.

Meadows is seeking to move the case from state court to federal court. Earlier this week, he asked a federal judge to quickly take up the case before Friday's deadline so that he can avoid being arrested.

The judge denied that request, as well as another proposal for him to issue an order blocking Willis from arresting Meadows. Willis has denied Meadows' request for an extension of his arrest deadline.

One of Meadows' charges is related to his participation in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to undo Biden's win in the state.

Willis on Thursday subpoenaed Raffensperger to appear at a Monday morning hearing centered on Meadows' effort to move the election case to federal court. Raffensperger's office declined CNBC's request for comment.

Trump, who is indicted in four active criminal cases, has pushed to delay his trials until after the 2024 presidential election.

But Kenneth Chesebro, another co-defendant in the Georgia case, filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court on Wednesday demanding a speedy trial.

In a court filing Thursday, Willis asked a judge to begin the trial on Oct. 23.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.