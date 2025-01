Trump lashes out at Biden, DEI efforts after D.C. plane crash

President Donald Trump blasted former President Joe Biden and Democratic diversity measures after a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Washington, D.C.

The disaster is the deadliest U.S. plane crash in more than two decades.

President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted former President Joe Biden and Democratic diversity measures after a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Washington, D.C., the night before.

Trump, speaking at the White House, claimed that DEI "could have been" to blame for the collision, the deadliest U.S. plane crash since November 2001.

No one survived the collision, officials said. There were 64 people on board the airplane, which struck the helicopter as it prepared to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter.

The response has switched from a rescue mission to a recovery operation, as hundreds of first responders scour the Potomac River, where both aircraft landed after the collision.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said that at least 28 bodies have been recovered so far.

Trump first reacted to the crash in a Truth Social post after midnight, asking why the helicopter did not avoid the plane and why the air traffic control tower did not "tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane."

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump posted later Thursday morning that he had been briefed on the "terrible accident."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.