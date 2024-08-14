Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump looks to sharpen his edge on the economy in battleground North Carolina

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Marco Bello | Reuters
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump painted a bleak picture of the U.S. economy and blamed it on the policies of his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
  • The speech came as the Trump campaign retools its message after President Joe Biden withdrew his reelection bid and endorsed Harris as his replacement.
  • While the race has tightened, Trump still maintains his longstanding advantage over Democrats when it comes to which candidate voters believe would be best for the economy.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday painted a bleak picture of the U.S. economy and blamed it on the administration of his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You're paying the price for Kamala's liberal extremism at the gas pump, at the grocery counter, and on your mortgage bill," Trump said in a speech to supporters in Asheville, North Carolina.

The speech came as the Trump campaign looks to retool its message after President Joe Biden withdrew his reelection bid and endorsed Harris in late July.

As Harris has shot up in the polls, the solid lead Trump had over Biden has evaporated. But Trump still maintains his longstanding advantage over Democrats when it comes to which candidate voters believe would be best for the economy.

Earlier in the day, the Labor Department reported that the annual inflation rate had slowed in July to 2.9% year over year, its lowest level since 2021.

Trump's political fortunes have benefited greatly over the past three years from the high inflation and high interest rates that have squeezed consumers. Polls show that a majority of voters believe the U.S. economy is in recession, for which they blame Biden.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to Vice President Kamala Harris as he delivers a statement a day after Republican challenger Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally, during brief remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2024.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to Vice President Kamala Harris as he delivers a statement a day after Republican challenger Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally, during brief remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2024.

While attacking first Biden, and now Harris, over inflation has worked well for Trump on the campaign trail so far, new economic data risks blunting Trump's attacks.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

How Elliott's monthslong Starbucks campaign got it a better deal than it asked for

news 36 mins ago

A key metric suggests prices are returning to normal levels: ‘Mission accomplished,' says economist

Since Harris replaced Biden, North Carolina has reemerged as a key battleground state that could be in play for Democrats. Trump won the Tar Heel State in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, but his polling advantage has recently shrunk.

Harris, fueled by new enthusiasm and hundreds of millions in donations, will come to the state Friday to deliver her own speech on the economy.

But it's unclear if Trump will stick to the script at Wednesday's event. Trump recently veered far off topic during his more-than-two-hour interview on X with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and during an hourlong news conference at his Florida resort home Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's response to his new opponent has been in part to question her racial identity and crowd sizes, try to label her with an array of derisive nicknames and malign her intelligence.

Some of Trump's allies have warned him to narrow his attacks to substantive policy differences or risk turning off more persuadable voters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us