Trump Made a Bundle of Cash Selling NFTs, Financial Filings Show

Former President Donald Trump has made between $100,001 and $1 million in income from NFTs, his new financial disclosure showed.

Trump last year announced his first NFT collection, a series of $99 digital "trading cards" featuring cartoon drawings of him in various heroic postures and outfits.

Trump, currently a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was required to file the form as a candidate for federal office.

Former President Donald Trump made at least six figures of income selling NFTs last year, his new financial disclosure showed Friday.

NFTs, short for nonfungible tokens, are unique digital assets that have their ownership recorded on a digital ledger called a blockchain.

Trump has made between $100,001 and $1 million in income from NFTs, according to his 2022 financial disclosure form published by the watchdog group CREW.

Trump in December announced his first NFT collection — a series of digital "trading cards" featuring cartoon drawings of him in various heroic postures and outfits. One card, for instance, shows him in a space suit wearing sunglasses, while another depicted him as a superhero shooting lasers from his eyes.

The former president had teased the rollout of the $99 cards as a "major announcement," stoking ridicule even from some of his allies. But the series of 45,000 NFTs sold out in less than a day, according to the website that listed them.

Trump at that point had already announced his 2024 presidential campaign. But the site declared that the cards "are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign."

NFT INT LLC, the seller of the cards, used Trump's name and likeness under a paid licensing agreement through a company called CIC Digital LLC, according to the site.

Trump also made more than $5 million in income from speaking engagements through a similarly named company called CIC Ventures LLC, the disclosure shows.