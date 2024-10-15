Trump Media shares halted after sudden DJT stock plunge

Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.

Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted Tuesday due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.

DJT shares continued to fall after the five-minute trading halt lifted at 12:47 p.m. ET.

The stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier Tuesday afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.

The whipsawing stock price came during an extremely volatile trading session, in which more than 84 million shares had traded hands by 3:18 p.m. — multiple times the company's 30-day average trading volume.

Trump Media is on pace for its highest-volume day since it started publicly trading on the Nasdaq in late March, following a business merger with a blank-check firm.

The previous busiest trading day was July 15, the first session after the company's majority owner, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Many of Trump Media's retail investors are fans of the former president, and analysts suggest they are often buying and selling the stock as a way to support him or bet on his reelection chances.

