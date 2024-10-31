Money Report

Trump Media shares halted again as DJT falls in volatile trading

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

  • Trump Media was halted as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.
  • DJT stock was down nearly 14% when it was halted due to volatility for the second time.
  • The company, which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, had previously fallen more than 22%.

Trump Media was halted twice Thursday morning as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.

DJT stock was down nearly 14% when it was halted due to volatility for the second time at 10:04 a.m. ET.

The company, which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, had fallen more than 22% on Wednesday.

The latest stock slide came after the Truth Social operator recovered from a major sell off in the weeks leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

