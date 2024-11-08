Trump reiterates no plans to sell DJT after election win; stock soars

President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed that he has no plans to offload his majority stake in his social media company, Trump Media.

DJT shares shot up more than 10% immediately following Trump's post, triggering a temporary trading halt due to volatility.

"There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth," the Republican said in a post on the platform.

"THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!" Trump said. "I hereby request that the people who have set off these fake rumors or statements, and who may have done so in the past, be immediately investigated by the appropriate authorities."

The post was Trump's personally first written social media statement since his stunning victory against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's presidential race.

