Trump returns to Twitter, now X, to post his mugshot

Former President Donald Trump posted to X, formerly Twitter, for the first time Thursday since his suspension from the platform.

Trump posted for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021, to share his mugshot in the Georgia election interference case.

Since being reinstated to the platform last year by new owner Elon Musk, Trump has stuck to his own social media site, Truth Social.

The post Thursday raises the question of whether X will become an important channel for Trump's election efforts moving forward. The former president has more than 86 million followers on the platform.

Trump's last tweet is from Jan. 8, 2021, announcing he would not attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden that month. Trump was soon after kicked off the platform entirely as Twitter's leaders at the time feared he could further incite violence there, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two days prior.

He moved to his own social media platform, Truth Social, created by the Trump Media & Technology Group. When billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, and eventually reversed the permanent ban on Trump, the former president didn't even return to the service, sticking with Truth.

Thursday was the first time Trump has broken his silence on the social network since being reinstated. He shared his mugshot taken earlier that day with the words "NEVER SURRENDER!" and then the address for his website raising money for his presidential campaign.

Still, Trump posted on Truth after sharing the mugshot on X, "I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL. IT IS MY HOME!!!"

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is seeking to take TMTG public via merger, were down more than 3% Friday morning.

Trump is being charged in Georgia with several alleged crimes, including racketeering and fraud, related to his efforts to maintain the presidency after he lost the 2020 election.

