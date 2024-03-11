Trump suggests he would not crack down on bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies as president

Donald Trump suggested that if elected president again his administration would not crack down on the use of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through regulatory authority.

The Republican said when he recently launched a line of expensive Trump-branded sneakers, "I noticed that so many of them were paid for with this with a new currency."

Trump said he did not own any bitcoin himself.

"I have seen there has been a lot of use of that," Trump said, referring to the digital currency, during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"And I'm not sure that I'd want to take it away at this point," he added.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for president, described himself a traditionalist in terms of currency who, "used to say, 'I want one currency, I want the dollar, I don't want people leaving the dollar.'"

But he added that when he recently launched a line of expensive Trump-branded sneakers, "I noticed that so many of them were paid for with this with a new currency ... you know, cryptocurrency and I couldn't believe the amount."

Asked if he had himself had bought bitcoin, Trump replied, "No, no, no, but I sometimes will let people pay through bitcoin."

