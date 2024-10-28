Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the 30-stock Dow snapped a five-day losing streak, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Case-Shiller housing numbers

The home price data will be out at 9 a.m., Eastern time.

We'll have them on "Squawk on the Street."

The S&P 500 Homebuilders Industry is down 5.8% in the last month.

Lennar is down nearly 7% in a month.

D.R. Horton is down 5.2% in a month.

Pulte is down 6.5% in a month.

NVR is down 4.4% in a month.

Alphabet

A slate of Big Tech names report earnings this week. Alphabet is up first on Tuesday afternoon.

Alphabet is flat in the last three months.

The stock is 13% from the July high.

AMD earnings

CNBC's Seema Mody will cover Advanced Micro Device's report when it comes out Tuesday afternoon after the bell.

The stock is 30% from the March high, but shares are up 14% in the past three months.

Nvidia is up 24% in three months. It is 2.7% from the new high hit last week.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain reports quarterly results after the bell Tuesday.

Chipotle's interim CEO Scott Boatwright will be on in the 4 p.m. hour of CNBC TV.

The stock is up about 22% in the past three months.

It is up 5.2% in October.

The stock remains 12% from the mid-June high.

McDonald's

The burger chain reports in the morning.

The stock is down nearly 5.8% in the last week. That's after an E. coli outbreak that appears to be linked to onions in Quarter Pounder burgers in several states.

The stock is up about 18% in the past three months.

McDonald's is 6.5% from the 52-week high.

Pfizer

The pharma giant is down 6.2% since last reporting three months ago.

Pfizer is 8.5% from the 52-week high.

JetBlue

The airline reports in the morning before the bell.

The stock is up 11.6% in October and roughly 18% in the past three months.

Activist investor Carl Icahn took a big stake in JetBlue earlier this year.

The stock is up nearly 32% so far this year.

A big test for the F-35

The strike on Iran by Israel over the weekend was the biggest test yet for Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter aircraft.

Northrop Grumman also makes parts of the plane, including the center fuselage along with radar and communications equipment.

RTX holds Pratt & Whitney, which builds the engine for the F-35. Collins Aerospace, also an RTX subsidiary, makes the equipment that informs the pilots of what's happening around them. Raytheon, another RTX division, is responsible for the weapons systems. This includes the air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground munitions, as well as the navigation system.

A stock reaction might not be imminent because it takes a long time to make and approve orders. However, defense analysts say this weekend's strike was key for any country deciding between the F-35 and the Eurofighter, which is a possible competitor for sales in the Western world.

Lockheed Martin is 10% from the 52-week high. The stock is up 22.5% so far in 2024.

RTX is right near the high. Shares are up nearly 50% so far in 2024.

Northrop Grumman is 7.8% from the high. The stock is up 9% in 2024.

Other defense companies