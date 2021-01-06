Twitter Blocks Users From Liking Or Retweeting Trump's Tweet Addressing Washington Rioters

Twitter on Wednesday said it will "take action" on any content that calls for violence in regard to the riots happening in Washington.

The statement comes as rioters in support of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for Twitter and other social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts.

Twitter on Wednesday placed restrictions on President Donald Trump's statement regarding Washington rioters due to "risk of violence."

"This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence," the company wrote under a tweet by Trump that directs users to a page that says "there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election."

In his recorded statement, Trump falsely claims that the election "was stolen" before asking rioters to go home. Despite the restrictions, Twitter users are still able to amplify Trump's tweet by quote tweeting it.

"Let us be clear: Threats of and calls to violence have no place on Twitter, and we will enforce our policies accordingly," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said it will significantly restrict engagement with tweets labeled with its Civic integrity policy, which does not allow Twitter users from using the service to manipulate or interfere with elections or other civic processes.

"We are also exploring other escalated enforcement actions and will keep the public updated with any significant developments," the company tweeted.

Facebook, meanwhile, said that it is "actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."

"The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement. "We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform."

Calls are mounting for Twitter to shut down the president's account or take other extreme action. Former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos said it is time for Twitter and Facebook to cut off Trump.

"Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off," Stamos said. "There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it."

Chris Sacca, an early investor in the company, tweeted "You've got blood on your hands, @jack and Zuck," referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"For four years you've rationalized this terror. Inciting violent treason is not a free speech exercise. If you work at those companies, it's on you too. Shut it down."

The ADL issued a statement calling on social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts "ASAP."

